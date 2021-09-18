Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $60.12 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66,748 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,346,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,685,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,092,274. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

