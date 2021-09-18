Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $71.20 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Hologic worth $71,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 34.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. 2,877,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,866. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

