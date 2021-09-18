Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $74.21 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $74,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,678,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $210.18 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.08. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

