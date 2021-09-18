Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $81.91 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,499 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $81,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,804 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,364 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.