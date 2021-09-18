Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $91.10 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,484 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $91,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $140,874,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.33. 4,877,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.