Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $116,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

S&P Global stock traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,194. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

