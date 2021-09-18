Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233,472 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $69,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,447,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,098. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.