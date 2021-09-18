Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,573 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $76.23. 7,334,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

