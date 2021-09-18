Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 362,868 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $55,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

