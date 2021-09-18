Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,720 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $114,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

