Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,625 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $60,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,394. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.23 and a 200 day moving average of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.