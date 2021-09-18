Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 136,626 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136,626 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $163,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.67. 7,103,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

