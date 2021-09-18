Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,480 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,155,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,460. The firm has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

