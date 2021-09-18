Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 300,215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300,215 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $66,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 139.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 18,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

