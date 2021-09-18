Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 536,880 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $73,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. 17,653,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

