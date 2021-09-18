Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,318 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cummins worth $105,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. 1,986,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

