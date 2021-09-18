Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,373 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,373 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Qorvo worth $88,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. 1,891,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,876. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

