Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,023 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $400,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,275,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.80 and a 200 day moving average of $330.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

