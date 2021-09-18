Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,479 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $55,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $61.72. 9,183,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

