Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 39.7% in August

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $252.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

