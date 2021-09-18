Pangolin Price Hits $2.58 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $55.25 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00122258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00175754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.69 or 0.07139812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.09 or 1.00075971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

