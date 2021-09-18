Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $43,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

