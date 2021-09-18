ParallelCoin Price Down 73.7% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 73.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $45,705.01 and approximately $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00375549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

