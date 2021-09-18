Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PRRWF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.