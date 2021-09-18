Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $287.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.33. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

