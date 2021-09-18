ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.30. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 24,370 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $92.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

