ParkinGo Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $428.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,460.30 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.