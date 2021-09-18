PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $801,859.00

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $78.68 million and $801,859.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00765208 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.73 or 0.01192310 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.