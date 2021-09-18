Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,704.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,716.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,523.76. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

