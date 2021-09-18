Patientory Price Reaches $0.0192 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Patientory has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $309.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars.

