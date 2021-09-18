Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

PAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $42,054,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $32,388,000.

Shares of PAX opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

