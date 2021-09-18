Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.32

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.26. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 29,254 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.