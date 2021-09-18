Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

