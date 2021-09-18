Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Paya by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,262 shares during the last quarter.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.