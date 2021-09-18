PayBX Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00130281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

