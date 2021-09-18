PAYCENT Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $90,812.77 and approximately $97.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00132082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

