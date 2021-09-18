PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,205. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.59. The firm has a market cap of $324.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

