PayPie (PPP) Trading Down 46.7% Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $794,201.79 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

