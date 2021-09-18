Peanut Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $646,071.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00130746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

