Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.12% of Peloton Interactive worth $42,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,431. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,485.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 859,802 shares of company stock valued at $99,594,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

