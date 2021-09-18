Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,544 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $30,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

