Pendle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Pendle has a market cap of $26.75 million and $1.31 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00174577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.19 or 0.07168775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.63 or 1.00189242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00853240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.