Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.64. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

