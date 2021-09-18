Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.64. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.