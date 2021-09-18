Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.