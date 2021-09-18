Penta Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Penta has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $21,431.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

