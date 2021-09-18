Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.43% of Pentair worth $48,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

