Peony Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $19,319.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 26,855,205 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.