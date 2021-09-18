People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 1,018 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 605,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,738,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

