People s United Financial Inc. Buys 1,154 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

