People s United Financial Inc. Buys 7,833 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,477,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 4,598,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

